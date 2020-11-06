Dr. Sarah Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Gore, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Gore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Gore works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health at Mayfaire6781 Parker Farm Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 341-3300
-
2
Wilmington Health - Wilmington - Midtown - OB/GYN1124 Gallery Park Ln Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1593
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gore?
Dr. Gore is a wonderful, competent, caring, knowledgeable, and incredible doctor. I am very grateful to have her as my gynecologist for the last 9 years! I can't say enough nice things about her and the staff. Their new office at The Pointe is a bonus as it is near our home.
About Dr. Sarah Gore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124286810
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine|Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gore works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.