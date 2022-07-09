Dr. Sarah Goodrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Goodrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Goodrich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
St. Vincent Indianapolis Gynecologic Oncology Clinic8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6740
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I’ve ever had. Came back with solutions and listen to what I had to say. Would recommend her 10 out of 10 times
About Dr. Sarah Goodrich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodrich has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cysts and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.