Dr. Gilyard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
1
UCLA Health Encino Surgery15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 240, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-3321
2
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 843-9015MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Ucla Mptf Calabasas Health Center26585 Agoura Rd Ste 330, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 461-3321
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. GIlyard for a pilonidal cyst. She suggested surgical intervention and I agreed. I had read horror stories on the recovery for this surgery, but she reassured me and explained her approach. I had the surgery done. She was still able to close my incision fully and not leave it open despite the size. This is was what I was hoping for and my recovery so far has been easy and great. The incision looks great as well. Looking forward to getting back to full steam soon. Her bedside manners were great and she was very kind and caring. The entire staff was amazing as well. During these Covid times without family being able to see you off to surgery, it is hard. They made me feel like family as I drifted off to sleep.
About Dr. Sarah Gilyard, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- General Surgery
