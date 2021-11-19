See All Neurologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Sarah Gibbons, DO

Neurology
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sarah Gibbons, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Gibbons works at Saint Luke's Neurology in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Neurology-Plaza
    4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 520, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 960-7600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Saint Luke's Neurology-South
    12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 960-7670
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Nov 19, 2021
    I have suffered from disabling migraines for seven years. I've had at least four neurologists. Dr. Gibbons is by far the best! Her excellent treatment in office and telehealth has provided me with many more migraine-free days giving me so much better quality of life. I extend this also to her staff. Dr. Gibbons is compassionate, responsive, knowledgeable, and experienced. She is a true Godsend.
    Clay A. — Nov 19, 2021
    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gibbons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibbons has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

