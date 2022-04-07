Dr. Sarah Giacomini, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giacomini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Giacomini, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Giacomini, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Charles, MO.
Dr. Giacomini works at
Locations
-
1
Streets of St Charles Dental1520 S 5th St Ste 103, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 318-9124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giacomini?
I trust Dr. Giacomini with all my dental needs. She is experienced, thoughtful, and professional. I have being going to her for over 2 years and have no plans of ever changing that.
About Dr. Sarah Giacomini, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1033728407
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giacomini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giacomini accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Giacomini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Giacomini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giacomini works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacomini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacomini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacomini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacomini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.