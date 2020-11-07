Overview

Dr. Sarah George, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. George works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

