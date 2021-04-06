Dr. Sarah Gardner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Gardner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Gardner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Usmd-north Richland Hills4300 City Point Dr Ste 201, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most important of all, Dr. Gardner listens to her patients. Some Physicians don't. She is personable and asks many questions regarding my overall health during a visit regarding a specific problem. In my case, she has developed a treatment plan for me that works. She is the best Primary Care Physician I have ever had.
About Dr. Sarah Gardner, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750659082
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
