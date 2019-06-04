Dr. Sarah Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Garcia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Garcia, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Simi Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group1147 Red Tail Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Dr Garcia was very professional, thorough, kind and patient with all of my medical conditions/concerns! This was my 1st time to this office and to Dr Garcia and I was very pleased with my experience, timeliness of my appointment and friendliness of staff! ??
About Dr. Sarah Garcia, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790088714
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Weber state university
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.