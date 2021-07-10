Dr. Sarah Gamble, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CT
- Greenwich
- Dr. Sarah Gamble, DO
Dr. Sarah Gamble, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Gamble, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Gamble works at
Locations
-
1
Greenwich Pure Medical, LLC222 Railroad Ave Ste B, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Greenwich Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adult Acne
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Adverse Reaction to Food
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Pressure Management
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer Prevention
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cryotherapy for Warts
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Digestive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Disease Prevention
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Food Intolerances
- View other providers who treat Food Sensitivity Testing
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Infection
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insect Bites and Stings
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Latent Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malabsorption and Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly
- View other providers who treat Medical Nutrition Therapy
- View other providers who treat Medication Issues
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Microneedling
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Release Therapy
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity Counseling
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peak Expiratory Flow
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Care for Adolescents
- View other providers who treat Primary Care for Adults
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexual Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Procedures
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Hormone Balancing
- View other providers who treat Tick-Borne Disease
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Weight Gain
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss Management
- View other providers who treat Wellness and Integrative Medicine
- View other providers who treat Wellness Coaching
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wrinkles
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamble?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gamble for 5+ years and in that time she has been nothing but an exceptional caregiver. She has diagnosed my health issues when specialists have failed me. There have been 3 specific times that she has figured out the root causes of my health problems, and ensured I received the proper treatment from the right specialists. She is a great listener, and always compassionate. She has an extraordinary work ethic and is always available to help me. Most importantly, she never gives up on me even when I have daunting issues. She does the work to figure out the best course of action and sees me through to recovery. I could never fully express how grateful I am to have Dr Gamble as my doctor and advocate. She rocks.
About Dr. Sarah Gamble, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265649073
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center-New York Medical College
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Taylor University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamble works at
Dr. Gamble speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.