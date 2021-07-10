Overview

Dr. Sarah Gamble, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Gamble works at Greenwich Pure Medical, LLC in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.