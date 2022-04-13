Overview

Dr. Sarah Galchus, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Galchus works at Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.