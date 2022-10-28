See All General Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD

Breast Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Fuzesi works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Health Breast Care Center
    150 Park Ave # 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9945
  2. 2
    Summit Health Breast Care Center
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 339-5540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Fuzesi is caring, thorough and very reassuring. I would trust her to care for me or any member of my family.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Fuzesi, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1467895011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • HAMILTON COLLEGE
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

