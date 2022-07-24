See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Texas Children's Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Frommer works at Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin
    Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin
8611 N Mopac Expy Ste 300, Austin, TX 78759
(737) 255-7305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • Texas Children's Hospital
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Burn Injuries
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Preparation for Alveolar Cleft Repair Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Dr. Frommer is compassionate, knowledgable, and personable. Not only does she "know her stuff," she is a compassionate ally to her patients.
    About Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720399736
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Dell Children's Medical Center Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frommer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frommer works at Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Frommer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frommer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

