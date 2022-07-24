Overview

Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota ? Twin Cities and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Texas Children's Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Frommer works at Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.