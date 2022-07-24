Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota ? Twin Cities and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Texas Children's Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin8611 N Mopac Expy Ste 300, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 255-7305
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frommer is compassionate, knowledgable, and personable. Not only does she "know her stuff," she is a compassionate ally to her patients.
About Dr. Sarah Frommer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1720399736
Education & Certifications
- Dell Children's Medical Center Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery|Dell Children?s Medical Center
- Brown University/rhode Island Hospital
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota ? Twin Cities
- Plastic Surgery
