See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Friedman works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Center for Women's Health
    440 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9351
  2. 2
    Northwell Health
    1776 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?

Feb 25, 2021
My experience with Dr Friedman has been excellent, I’ve been suffering with pelvic pain and vulvadynia for over 12 years. Have seen so many doctors from Philadelphia to Long Island and of course NYC. I’ve been given many medication over the years but none have help me long term. I went to see Dr Friedman and within two weeks I was feeling better and by six weeks I had no pain at all. She took so much time listening to me and explaining exactly what she was doing. Very Happy pain free!
— Feb 25, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Friedman to family and friends

Dr. Friedman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Friedman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD.

About Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811126246
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Friedman works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.