Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Frenning for our children for several years and she was wonderful, knowledgeable, and kind. My kids liked her. I’d definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Sarah Frenning, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043345887
Education & Certifications
- U Minn
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
