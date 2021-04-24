Overview

Dr. Sarah French, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. French works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.