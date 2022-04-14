Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Frazier, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Frazier works at
Meridian Behavioral4300 SW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (800) 330-5615
Meridian Behavorial Healthcare Inc439 Sw Michigan St, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 487-0800
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc.103 Ne 1st St, Chiefland, FL 32626 Directions (352) 374-5600
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc.406 10th Ave NW, Jasper, FL 32052 Directions (352) 374-5600
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She’s always made sure I was brought in if there was an issue and helped to the best of her ability to make sure I was on the right medication. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do. Definitely my favorite doctor
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1760570352
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
