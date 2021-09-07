Dr. Sarah Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Fox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
1000% ski!l,compassion,time,giving you as much. Information as you want or need.
About Dr. Sarah Fox, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1376988360
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.