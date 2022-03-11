Dr. Sarah Fouke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Fouke, MD
Dr. Sarah Fouke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and St. Luke's Hospital.
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Van Amburg & Busiek, LLC5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 132, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 878-2888
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
cervical condition causing me to miss work rather often do to debilitating pain! 1st Dr I went to see decided “not bad enough on MRI to justify surgery”and sent me back to work and physical therapy. Within 2 months I was at ER due to it becoming even worse! Of course I was upset with 1st dr, I found and scheduled with Dr Fouke for second opinion She came to the same conclusion as 1st Dr but she also won me as her patient if it comes to surgery in the future because of the time and concern I felt she had for me!
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154433712
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Fouke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fouke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fouke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fouke has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fouke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fouke.
