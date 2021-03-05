Overview

Dr. Sarah Flury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Flury works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.