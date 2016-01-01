See All Dermatologists in St Augustine, FL
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO is a dermatologist in St Augustine, FL. She currently practices at Bold City Dermatology and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Bold City Dermatology
    316 Paseo Reyes Dr, St Augustine, FL 32095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 544-5800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1750619474
  • Flagler Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrer-Bruker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ferrer-Bruker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ferrer-Bruker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferrer-Bruker has seen patients for Rash, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrer-Bruker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrer-Bruker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer-Bruker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrer-Bruker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrer-Bruker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.