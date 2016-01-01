Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrer-Bruker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO is a dermatologist in St Augustine, FL. She currently practices at Bold City Dermatology and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Bold City Dermatology316 Paseo Reyes Dr, St Augustine, FL 32095 Directions (904) 544-5800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sarah Ferrer-Bruker, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1750619474
Admitting Hospitals
- Flagler Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrer-Bruker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrer-Bruker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrer-Bruker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrer-Bruker has seen patients for Rash, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrer-Bruker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrer-Bruker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer-Bruker.
