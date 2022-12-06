Overview

Dr. Sarah Ferguson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.