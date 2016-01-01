Dr. Sarah Falgowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falgowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Falgowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Falgowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Delaware Psychiatry and Wellness1500 Shallcross Ave # 1A-5, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 588-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Falgowski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851519797
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
