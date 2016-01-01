See All Pediatricians in Lansing, MI
Overview

Dr. Sarah Faasse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Faasse works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Lansing, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Traverse City
    550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain

Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Sarah Faasse, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 1417390667
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Transplant Hepatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Faasse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faasse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faasse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

