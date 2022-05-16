Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby St Lukes
Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Everakes: addressed all concerns.
About Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Evanston Hosp-Northwestern U
