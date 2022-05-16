Overview

Dr. Sarah Everakes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby St Lukes



Dr. Everakes works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.