Dr. Sarah Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Evans, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Evans works at
Santa Clarita Health Center25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 284-3100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Pleasant, knowledgeable and Thorough.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Practice
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.