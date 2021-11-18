Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
Revitalize Plastic Surgery201 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1130, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 524-0620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elswick is one of the best surgeons you could find. This past month she performed a breast reduction for me and all I can say is that I am completely satisfied with my results. Dr. Elswick was very thorough and super informative about the whole process from the beginning to the end. Very professional with great bed side manner. If you are looking for a great plastic surgeon, she is the one!
About Dr. Sarah Elswick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- The Ohio State University
- Plastic Surgery
