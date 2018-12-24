Dr. Sarah Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Ellis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Extendicare of Colorado Inc2801 Youngfield St Ste 200, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 425-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
One word Dr. Ellis is amazing!
About Dr. Sarah Ellis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821096447
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.