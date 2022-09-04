Dr. Sarah Eccles-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eccles-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Eccles-Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Eccles-Brown, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gorovoy MD Eye Specialists12381 S Cleveland Ave Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-1444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eccles-Brown was very knowledgeable and explained every procedure in detail. She took the time to answer all my questions and I felt at ease knowing what to expect.
About Dr. Sarah Eccles-Brown, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750542791
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Care Consortium
- Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- New York Medical College
- Florida State University-Tallahassee Fl
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eccles-Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eccles-Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eccles-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eccles-Brown has seen patients for Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eccles-Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eccles-Brown speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eccles-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eccles-Brown.
