Overview

Dr. Sarah Easaw, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Easaw works at Ocean Hematology & Oncology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

