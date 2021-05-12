Dr. Sarah Ducharme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducharme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Ducharme, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Ducharme, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Ducharme works at
Locations
-
1
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (602) 685-5211
-
2
Ducharme General Surgery PLLC1200 N El Dorado Pl Ste E-520, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 526-2325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ducharme?
Dr Duchamp is knowledgeable and skilled in her field of expertise. She is professional and very easy to talk to and understanding of your concerns with your not only Healthcare, but also your state of mind. She is personally invested with her patients.
About Dr. Sarah Ducharme, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609853951
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducharme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducharme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducharme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducharme works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducharme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducharme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducharme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducharme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.