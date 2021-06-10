Dr. Sarah Drennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Drennan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Drennan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Locations
Vascular Specialty Associates8595 Picardy Ave Ste 320, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 237-1880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drennan and her staff are wonderful! They are always friendly, knowledgeable, and timely. I’m so glad I chose Baton Rouge General. Everyone is so friendly.
About Dr. Sarah Drennan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194952135
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drennan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drennan.
