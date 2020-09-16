Dr. Sarah Dolder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Dolder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Dolder, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
Dr. Dolder works at
Locations
Greenwich Point Dermatology LLC20 E Elm St, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 764-2230Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dolder and her staff have a pleasant professional demeanor, and is very patient and professional, taking time to answer our questions and discuss solutions, plans, concerns, and expected outcomes. Our visits have been on time and efficient. She and her staff have helped coordinate some special programs and has in-house products very suitable for optimal outcomes for our issues. The space is also very clean and spa-like, a fresh change from some others.
About Dr. Sarah Dolder, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolder works at
Dr. Dolder has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.