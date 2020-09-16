Overview

Dr. Sarah Dolder, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein School Of Medicine



Dr. Dolder works at Greenwich Point Dermatology, Greenwich, CT in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.