Dr. Sarah Dodwell, MD
Dr. Sarah Dodwell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Maine Neurology49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
- Maine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dodwell was the first physician to properly diagnose a rare neuromuscular disorder I have had most of my life (I am in my 50's). I selected her based on her training & education, to be honest. I have come to dramatically lower my expectations in terms of "bedside manner" when it comes to physicians who have that level of expertise and training. What I found was an intelligent, highly skilled professional who displayed sincere compassion, kindness, and reassurance. She is a God send.
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Neurology
Dr. Dodwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodwell has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodwell.
