Dr. Sarah Dietrich Yockey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Dietrich Yockey, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dietrich Yockey works at
Locations
Springfield Clinic1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Dietrich Yockey, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265525737
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Dermatology
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich Yockey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich Yockey.
