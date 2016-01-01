See All Dermatologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD is a dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. Dr. Derrington completed a residency at Hofstra Northwell University, Dermatology. She currently practices at Derrington Dermatology and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Derrington is board certified in Dermatology.

    Derrington Dermatology
    9217 University Blvd Ste C1B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 459-8400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Dermatology
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891106811
  • Hofstra Northwell University, Dermatology
  • Scott and White Hosp TX A&M Sch of Med
  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • Brevard College
  • Dermatology
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

4.7
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
