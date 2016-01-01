Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Derrington, MD is a dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. Dr. Derrington completed a residency at Hofstra Northwell University, Dermatology. She currently practices at Derrington Dermatology and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Derrington is board certified in Dermatology.
Derrington Dermatology9217 University Blvd Ste C1B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 459-8400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891106811
- Hofstra Northwell University, Dermatology
- Scott and White Hosp TX A&M Sch of Med
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Brevard College
- Dermatology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Derrington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derrington has seen patients for Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Derrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.