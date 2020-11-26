Overview

Dr. Sarah Conlon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Havasu Regional Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Conlon works at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ and Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.