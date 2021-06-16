Dr. Sarah Coker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Coker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Coker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Behavioral Medicine2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 211W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2555
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Coker listens to her patients. She is easy to talk to.
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Coker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.