Dr. Sarah Clauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Clauss, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University At Buffalo and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Clauss works at
Locations
Children's National Medical Center7603 Forest Ave Ste 401, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 392-5427
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sarah Clauss, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1700977493
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- University At Buffalo
- Pediatric Cardiology
