Dr. Sarah Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Chung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Chung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4252 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
She is the BEST doctor I have met in my 70 years of life!!!!!
About Dr. Sarah Chung, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1861819294
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.