Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Columbia, Columbia, SC and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christenberry was very thorough with my newborn, answered all of my questions, and even called a few days later to check in and make sure my baby was doing well after our visit!
About Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 4 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Columbia, Columbia, SC
- Pediatrics
