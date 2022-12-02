See All Pediatricians in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Columbia, Columbia, SC and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Christenberry works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Physician Associates
    3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 02, 2022
Dr. Christenberry was very thorough with my newborn, answered all of my questions, and even called a few days later to check in and make sure my baby was doing well after our visit!
— Dec 02, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD
About Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568023885
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
Internship
  • University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
Medical Education
  • University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Columbia, Columbia, SC
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarah Christenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Christenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christenberry works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Christenberry’s profile.

Dr. Christenberry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christenberry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

