Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Cheriyan works at Allergy Asthma & Chest Clinic in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Cheriyan MD PA
    206 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 639-1110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 12, 2018
    Very caring doctor. Dr. Cheriyan is very thorough and detailed. She explains the small details. If you leave her office and don't understand, it is due to you not listening very well. She returns phone calls, herself, if she needs to. The staff is fast to get back in touch with you. We have used Dr. Cheriyan for over 20 years. I highly recommend Dr. Cheriyan!
    Lufkin, TX — Jun 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD
    About Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033171103
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheriyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheriyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheriyan works at Allergy Asthma & Chest Clinic in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cheriyan’s profile.

    Dr. Cheriyan has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheriyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheriyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheriyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheriyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

