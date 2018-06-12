Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheriyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
1
Sarah Cheriyan MD PA206 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 639-1110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor. Dr. Cheriyan is very thorough and detailed. She explains the small details. If you leave her office and don't understand, it is due to you not listening very well. She returns phone calls, herself, if she needs to. The staff is fast to get back in touch with you. We have used Dr. Cheriyan for over 20 years. I highly recommend Dr. Cheriyan!
About Dr. Sarah Cheriyan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1033171103
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheriyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheriyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheriyan has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheriyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheriyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheriyan.
