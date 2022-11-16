See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Riverside, CA
Internal Medicine
Dr. Sarah Chae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Chae works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Altais Medical Group - Riverside
    4646 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 (951) 297-3407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2022
    She was my doctor at RMC. So happy to be reunited.
    — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Chae, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1003872169
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California, Los Angeles Medical Center
    University Of California, Los Angeles Medical Center
    STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Chae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chae accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chae works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chae's profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

