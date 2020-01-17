Dr. Sarah Cely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Cely, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Cely, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
Locations
Savannah River Dermatology LLC575 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 691-7079
Augusta Dermatology Assocs PC465 N Belair Rd Ste 3F, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-4280Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very professional and very good listening skills.
About Dr. Sarah Cely, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225235393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.