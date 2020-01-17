See All Dermatologists in Augusta, GA
Overview

Dr. Sarah Cely, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Cely works at Savannah River Dermatology LLC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah River Dermatology LLC
    575 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 691-7079
  2. 2
    Augusta Dermatology Assocs PC
    465 N Belair Rd Ste 3F, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 722-4280
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2020
    very professional and very good listening skills.
    — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Sarah Cely, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225235393
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
