Overview

Dr. Sarah Cely, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Cely works at Savannah River Dermatology LLC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.