Dr. Cassell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Cassell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Cassell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
1
Drs. Cassell & Boren PC132 E Broadway Ste 830, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-0816
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Cassell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093724247
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassell.
