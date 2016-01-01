Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarah Case, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Case, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Case works at
Locations
Aria Health Center10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Case, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1225566987
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Health - Northeast
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
