Dr. Sarah Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Carroll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
Ent. Surgical Associates1505 Wilson Ter Ste 270, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 241-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor with great bedside manners. She is caring and very kind. She performed a very delicate surgery on my brother. He is able to breathe much better now, and his sleep is less interrupted. God Bless Her. Aris Ghazarian
About Dr. Sarah Carroll, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962608281
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.