Dr. Sarah Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in Waynesburg, PA. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Wvu Medicine Waynesburg Clinic451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (304) 598-4865
-
2
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (724) 627-3379
-
3
Reynolds Memorial Hospital800 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (724) 627-3379
-
4
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (724) 627-3379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Had to have a potentially painful procedure that was not painful at all, because Dr. Campbell and the assistant both made doubly sure that the local anesthetic was working, and then Dr. Campbell checked a third time before cutting. Also, everyone in the office was so very knowledgeable and professional, answered all my questions and made me feel completely at ease. I found the whole experience to be surprisingly enjoyable.
About Dr. Sarah Campbell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235549304
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.