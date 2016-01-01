Overview

Dr. Sarah Buttrey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ New Mexico.



Dr. Buttrey works at Peoples Community Clinic North in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.