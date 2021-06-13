Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Burns, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sarah Burns, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-2348
-
2
The Polyclinic Ballard1448 NW Market St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 781-6353
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burns is the 3rd podiatrist I’ve seen in 2.5 years and the 1st to actually treat the problem vs the symptoms. She is also the 1st to look at me and listen vs talk to a scribe or type away furiously. She always comes to our appointments prepared and remembers previous appointments. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sarah Burns, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
