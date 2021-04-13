See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Sarah Bull, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarah Bull, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas SW Medical Center of Dallas|University of Texas-Southwestern and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Bull works at Denver Endocrinology in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denver Endocrinology
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4350, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypoglycemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Endocrine Disorders
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperkalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Klinefelter Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipoprotein Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 13, 2021
    I have OCD and was super frustrated because the whole appointment was late, but I was really mean to her and feel pretty crappy about it, so this review makes me feel better. She handled the attitude quite gracefully.
    John C — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Bull, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427165547
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Colorado
    • Parkland Health and Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University of Texas SW Medical Center of Dallas|University of Texas-Southwestern
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Bull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bull has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

